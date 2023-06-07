Ahsan, Mazhar, Kashan in Gatorade Tennis semis

KARACHI: Ahsan Ahmed, Mazhar Hayat,and Kashan Tariq moved into the semifinals of men’s singles in the 3rd Gatorade Tennis Trophy at Union Club here on Tuesday. In the quarterfinals, Ahsan beat M Zahid 6-3, 7-5, Mazhar defeated Fazl-e-Rabbi 7-5, 6-3, and Kashan won against Malik Hasnain 6-2, 3-6, 10-2. Meanwhile, Arman Ali thrashed Huzaifa Zahid 4-1, 4-0 in the semifinals of under-11 singles and Qazi Ahyan beat Dua Qureshi 10-2, 10-2 in the under-9 semifinals. In the first round of under-13 singles, Eschelle Asif smashed Arsh Imran 4-0, 4-0.