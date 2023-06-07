Usama, Kashif to play Finnish Masters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usama Khan and M Kashif have entered their names to play Finnish Masters Squash Open that is to be held in Finland from August 18-20. Kashif is to feature in 35 plus category and Usama is to play in the 40 plus category. “The entry deadline is August 4 so one more player from Pakistan will enter the event,” said Usama while talking to ‘The News’.