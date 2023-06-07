Precarious spot

Gorakh hill station is a popular tourist destination for Pakistanis, with the station receiving many visitors from across the country year-round. However, the location lacks many basic facilities and the roads leading to and from the station are in a very poor condition.

Recently, five tourists lost their lives while another two were injured when their vehicle overturned and fell off one of the roads at the station. The relevant authorities need to fix these dangerous roads on an urgent basis.

Mohsin Rustamani

Dadu