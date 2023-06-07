Precarious spot

Gorakh hill station is a popular tourist destination for Pakistanis, with the station receiving many visitors from across the country year-round. However, the location lacks many basic facilities and the roads leading to and from the station are in a very poor condition.
Recently, five tourists lost their lives while another two were injured when their vehicle overturned and fell off one of the roads at the station. The relevant authorities need to fix these dangerous roads on an urgent basis.
Mohsin Rustamani
Dadu
Our police has gained notoriety for unlawful arrests, excessive use of force, partisanship, harassment and...
Karachi faces significant traffic congestion problems. The city’s population has grown rapidly in recent years and...
Pakistan receives a significant amount of rainfall each year, particularly during the monsoon season. Due to the lack...
As a parent, I believe that it is important for our children to learn not only academic subjects, but also the values...
I write to express my concern about the alarming rise of drug addiction among young people in Pakistan. This epidemic...
In light of the imminent impact of Artificial Intelligence on the job market, it is evident that Pakistani schools and...