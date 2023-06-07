Disease pools

Pakistan receives a significant amount of rainfall each year, particularly during the monsoon season. Due to the lack of any proper drainage system, large pools of stagnant water are seen in the aftermath of the rains, spreading waterborne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

These diseases can be fatal, especially for young children and the elderly. The municipal authorities need to implement better drainage systems and ensure that there are no potholes on the roads where water can pool.

Haniya Shahid

Karachi