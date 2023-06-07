Mohmand, Orakzai get first-ever model police stations

ISLAMABAD: KP’s merged districts of Mohmand and Orakzai on Tuesday got their first-ever model police stations. The model police stations have been established by the UNDP Pakistan and the KP police as part of a project supported by the Japanese government to strengthen the rule of law in merged districts of the province. The UNDP Rule of Law Programme is implementing a range of interventions to strengthen security and justice sector governance in Pakistan. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, Japan, and KP Police jointly inaugurated the model police stations in Kalaya, Orakzai District and in Ghalanai, Mohmand district, at a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The model police stations are unique police centres in merged districts as they provide a range of new facilities to better serve the people of merged districts. Amongst others, these include a gender-responsive desk to address gender-based crimes reported to the police stations, a hall to convene joint community and police meetings, an investigation room, an office for station house officers, security posts, lodging facilities to accommodate 55 police personnel and separate holding rooms for men and women. Inspector General of Police, KP, Akhtar Hayat Khan praised partnership with the UNDP Pakistan and the Japanese government to enhance access to justice services for people in the province including merged districts. “I am delighted to be here today, to inaugurate the first of its kind model police station of Mohmand and Orakzai, which is a result of collaboration between the KP Police, the UNDP Pakistan and the Japanese government. This model police station is one of the many initiatives that “we are taking to strengthen rule of law and provide better services to the citizens of these merged districts”. These facilities will ensure that the police respond to grievances of people in a timely and effective manner. “I hope that this model police station will serve as an example for other police stations across the country.”

Addressing the ceremony, Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro underlined: “Supporting security and justice sector institutions to provide people-oriented and gender-responsive services, especially in post-merger districts, is crucial in maintaining rule of law in KP. The establishment of model police stations in merged districts will play an instrumental role in achieving this goal. “We are excited to be part of this important journey, and are grateful to the KP police and the UNDP Pakistan for their continual efforts to build peaceful and just communities in KP, including merged districts.” The model police stations would ensure an improved formal policing and justice system in merged areas” stated Aliona Niculita, officer incharge, UNDP Pakistan.

“Together, we remain resolute in enhancing people’ access to more inclusive, accessible, and efficient access to justice and security services in merged districts of KP, particularly for women and other marginalised groups.” In 2022, under the same project, the UNDP Pakistan Rule of Law Programme trained over 250 former Levies/Khasadars who were newly integrated into the KP Police on professional people-friendly police services. Additionally, in the same year, the first-ever policing plans were developed and launched for the seven merged districts of KP to restore people-centred, accountable and responsive policing in the region. In the near future, three more model police stations will be established in Bajaur, North Waziristan and Kurram to support the KP police in their efforts to improve security services in the merged districts of KP. The UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality and climate change. Working with broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, it helps nations build integrated, lasting solutions for people and the planet.