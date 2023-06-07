Funeral prayers for soldier offered

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayer of Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir Shaheed (30 years, resident of District Manshera), who embraced Shahadat in Ladha, South Waziristan on Monday while fighting gallantly with terrorists, was offered earlier at Dera Ismail Khan and later at his native hometown. The Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours. Senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funeral. Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.