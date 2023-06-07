Senate team calls upon Russian Federation Council speaker

ISLAMABAD: A Senate delegation led by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday held talks with Speaker Russian Federation Council, I.V Matvienko. Both sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary exchanges to enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. The chairman Senate reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Russia in all areas of mutually cooperation especially in the fields of economy, trade, finance, energy and education. Sanjrani briefed the Russian side on regional security situation, and highlighted the Kashmir issue and called for its resolution as per the relevant UNSC resolutions. The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on regional and international issues and resolved to work together for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. Chairman Senate extended an invitation to Speaker Matvienko to visit Pakistan. A delegation led by the chairman Senate is on a four day visit to Russia on the invitation of the speaker of the Russian Federation Council.
