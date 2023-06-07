US seeks consular access to fashion designer

WASHINGTON: The US has asked Pakistani authorities to provide consular access to PTI leader and fashion designer Khadija Shah.

“We have followed the case of Khadija Shah and have asked the Pakistani officials for granting counsellor access to her,” the State Department principal deputy spokesperson said here on Tuesday during a daily press briefing.

The spokesperson added that the US always urges all foreign governments to allow and follow counsellor notifications for procedures when American citizens are detained.

“Believe Ms Shah is dual national and so we continue to engage directly with the government of Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

He also stated that whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, “we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair trial guarantees owed to these detainees.”