Vacant posts at schools to be filled out: CM aide

MANSEHRA: Advisor to Chief Minister on Archeology, Tourism and Culture Zafar Mehmood said on Monday that the caretaker government would soon fill out teachers’ posts lying vacant at public sector schools in the province.

“I am astonished to check the record of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government’s policies as it couldn’t effectively deal with issues of public sector schools as teachers’ posts are still lying vacant in Hazara and the rest of the province,” he said while speaking at the parents’ day function of the Government Higher Secondary School Thakra in Oghi.

Mehmood said that parents still wanted to teach their children at private sector schools owing to quality education, which was a big dilemma for the education system in the province.“We are taking measures to make parents enroll their children at public sector schools for quality education as teachers in government educational institutions are highly qualified and trained,” he said.The CM aide said that the government ensured and issued directives to intermediate and secondary education boards to set up examination centres in far-off areas of the province for the convenience of male and female students.“Because of our government’s measures, students have now been appearing with a peace of mind in examinations at centres,” Mehmood said.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal Parliamentary Secretary of Interior MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan said schools in Tanawal and Agror and the rest of Hazara were facing a shortage of teachers as the previous PTI governments failed to successfully implement its so-called reforms.