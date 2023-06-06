SCCI seeks relief for KP traders in budget

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has asked the government to announce a special economic relief package for the terrorism-affected business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the budget.The chamber’s acting president Ejaz Khan Afridi urged the government to present a business-friendly budget for the next financial year.He sought reduction in the tax rates and opposed the additional levies on existing taxpayers and poor masses.

The SCCI acting chief called for reducing electricity, gas tariffs and prices of petroleum commodities.He said providing relief to the business community in the budget was the

need of the hour to revive the ailing economy of the country.The SCCI chief said businessmen are faced with difficulties owing to high prices of gas and petroleum commodities.“If the federal government is sincere about putting the national economy on the right track, it should announce a business-friendly budget for next fiscal year,” he suggested.

The SCCI acting chief asked for taking economic, industries and business growth-oriented initiatives.He was critical of the recent hike in gas tariff by 50 per cent, saying increase in prices of natural gas before the presentation of the fiscal budget was an unjust and unfair move by the government.Ejaz asked the government to incorporate the SCCI proposals in the upcoming fiscal budget proposals so that relief should be given to terrorism and natural calamity-hit trader community of KP.

“Functional industries and businesses would stabilize the national economy,” he added.The SCCI chief said a prosperous business community is a guarantee for a better economy, hence the government should give them relief and special incentives at every level.