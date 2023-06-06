Rs8b revenue collected by Wasa this year

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has crossed an important milestone in its history by recovering around Rs8 billion till the month of May 2023. Wasa officials have given credit to this achievement as the result of the positive policies of Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed and said the agency has broken its 47-year historical record of recovery. They said under the leadership of the MD, the agency collected more than Rs93 crore monthly revenue for the first time in its history and overall the agency collected around Rs8 billion revenue till May this year. They hoped that Wasa will collect Rs9 billion revenue in this financial year.

Talking to the media, MD Ghafran Ahmed said that the recovery operation will continue till the last defaulter will pay his pending amount. He said stern warnings were already given to the Wasa’s operation and Revenue staff regarding indiscriminate action against the defaulters.