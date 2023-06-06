MPA Malik Shahzad Awan quits PTI

Sindh Assembly member and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malik Shahzad Awan on Monday announced his departure from the party and condemned the May 9 incidents. Addressing a press release at the Karachi Press Club, Awan strongly denounced the incidents that took place in Lahore and Mianwali and demanded severe punishment for those involved in the attacks, so that no enemy of the country could dare to act in such a manner in the future.

He expressed his pride in Pakistan’s armed forces, calling them a great force in the world. “I have always been proud of our military,” he said and added that he had been associated with the PTI for 20 years and began his political journey with Imran Khan.

“In 2002, Imran Khan won our ancestral seat, and we have been supporting him ever since. I never even thought about separating from the PTI. We have always appreciated the good work they have done,” he said.

He added that Imran Khan gifted us the NAMAL University. “I am grateful to him as he has always shown compassion to me. Whenever I wanted to meet Khan, he spared time for me. I inform the generations about the favours he has done for us.” Awan said Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi had also left the party. He thanked everyone who had shown him immense love, including his workers. “After 20 years, today I announce my separation from PTI. We had high hopes from Imran Khan. We had invested a lot of hope.”

“I am taking a break from politics or leaving politics altogether. If Imran Khan is arrested, we will protest as a nation. After the events of May 9, when we see what happens next, maybe there will be a confrontation with the armed forces. We will stand with our Pak army. I will continue to serve my country and nation”.