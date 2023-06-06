Railways performance slides

LAHORE: One of the country’s biggest nurseries of sports, Pakistan Railway, failed to leave an impact in the recently concluded 34th National Games. In a competition of 14 departmental and provincial teams, Railways finished ninth with one gold medal and 11 bronze. It ended behind Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In such competitions, department teams have always performed better as they recruit and train players on professional lines. But Railways were nowhere among the top teams like WAPDA and Army. Railways were third in the 33rd edition of the games held in KP. To understand the reason for such a poor performance of Railways sports, The News approached its sports board and one of its officials on condition of anonymity said that lack of funds was the main reason behind the poor show of their athletes.