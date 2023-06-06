SEF celebrates World Environment Day

KARACHI: : Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) took a commendable lead in promoting environmental awareness by organizing “World Environment Day” at a local hotel in Karachi.The participation of esteemed guests and school partners of SEF was a reflection that all the necessary measures to fight against environmental issues be taken to mitigate the consequences.

Mr. Akhlaq Ahmed Qureshi, Director General of Climate Change and Coastal Development Authority, shed light on the issues of climate change and urged immediate action to protect our planet.

Mr. Muhammad Rabbani, Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ critically analyzed the prevailing environmental and climatic issues faced by Pakistan. Indicating the current Theme of World Environment Day #Beat the Plastic Pollution that it is the responsibility of both World Leaders and Private Individuals to reduce toxic waste to safeguard the planet Earth.Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), emphasized the critical role of businesses and industries in combatting against environmental challenges.