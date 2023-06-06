Shopkeeper held for burning hands of five-year-old boy

MULTAN: Basti Maluk police arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of torturing a class I student inhumanly for taking forced labour, police said. The accused, Qadeer, who tortured 5-year-old Zohaib, a first-class student in Latan area Chak 4-Faiz, and put both his hands in boiling oil, was arrested by police.

The Basti Maluk police received information on 03.06.2023, that a shopkeeper Qadeer had tortured 5-year-old Zohaib and put both his hands in boiling oil, causing severe burns. On the information of the incident, senior officers including the local police reached the spot, registered a case and started the police action, police said. The child was immediately removed to Nishtar Hospital Burn Unit where he is undergoing treatment. CPO Multan Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana took notice of the incident and ordered to immediately arrest the accused and bring him to justice.

Under the supervision of SSP Operations Multan Muhammad Imran, SP President Division Uzair Ahmed and DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Muhammad Naeem, SHO Basti Maluk Hammad Khan took timely actionand arrested the accused Qadeer. The accused had called the child to wash dishes and said he would give him money. At the same time, when he got angry, he tortured the child and put both his hands in boiling oil up to his elbows.

CPO Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana says that the accused involved in this heinous crime does not deserve any concession. Strict action will be taken against the accused and severe punishment will be given, he warned.