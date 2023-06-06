Soldier martyred in S. Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire between the troops of Pakistan Army and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District on Monday. The Inter-Services Public Relations said the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, during intense exchange of fire, 30-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, resident of District Mansehra having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of Lance Naik Mairaj Uddin Shaheed - resident of D.I Khan and Naik Zaheer Abbas - resident of District Khushab, who embraced shahadat in North Waziristan while fighting gallantly with terrorists, were offered at their respective hometowns. They were laid to rest with full military honours. Senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.