Police officers promoted

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital police have elevated the number of its personnel to various ranks on merit and renewed commitment to boost the morale of the force by encouraging its personnel on merit, a police public relation officer said. Following the directions of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, a large number of officers and personnel were promoted in Islamabad Capital Police. Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan presided over the departmental promotion committee meeting. On the recommendations of the committee, six DSPs have been promoted to the posts of SP besides promotions of 174 officers to other ranks during the current month. Islamabad Capital City Police Officer congratulated the newly promoted officers and conveyed his best wishes. Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan directed for timely promotion against vacant seats. Following his directions, promotion of officers and personnel in Islamabad Capital Police is going on a large scale.

A meeting of the departmental promotion committee was held under the chairmanship of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, which was attended by CPO Headquarters Awais Ahmed, CPO Security Division Hassan Raza Khan and AIG Establishment Syed Zeeshan Haider. Islamabad Capital City Police Officer congratulated the newly promoted officers and conveyed his best wishes. During one month, the Departmental Promotion Committee promoted 16 sub-inspectors to the posts of inspectors, promoted 64 ASIs to sub-inspectors, promoted 83 head constables as ASIs and one office superintendent as admin officer. Islamabad Capital City Police Officer said that in the next phase promotions should be given from inspector to DSP and constable to head constable on all vacant seats.

In his message to the newly promoted officers, he said that the increase in departmental promotion and rank in the police service actually reflects the increase in responsibilities. "I hope that you would ensure all possible steps to serve and protect the citizens and to implement law by adhering to merit", he added. He said that all supervisory officers should play the role of the best team leader. The role of supervisory officers is of key importance in improving the performance of the police force and adopting modern community policing to eliminate crime. The newly promoted officers thanked the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer and said that they would continue to play their role for the betterment of the police force and ensure community policing with more diligence and duty.