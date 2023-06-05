Scholar defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: Scholar Ibrar Hussain successfully defended his doctoral thesis from Northwest University Xi’an PR, China at an online defence here on Sunday and was declared eligible for the award of PhD degree in political science. Dr Ibrar did his PhD research on “The Dynamics of Pakhtun Resistance Against British Colonial Rule in South Asia” under supervision of Prof Wang Xingang of the School of World History Politics and International Relations, Northwest University Xi’an PR China. Hailing from Qutabgarh village in Mardan district, Ibrar Hussain has been serving as a faculty member in the Abasyn University, Peshawar. The researcher investigated the dynamics of Pakhtun resistance, focusing on the interplay of power politics and national identity. He examined the origins and migration patterns of the Pakhtuns, their tribal structure and formation of their national identity. The research study also analyzed power dynamics within the region, considering the influence of neighbouring empires and states on the resistance movement.
