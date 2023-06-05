Same applies

This refers to the letter ‘Judicial concerns’ (June 3, 2023) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no denying the fact that using one’s private information and conversations for political gain is condemnable, especially when it comes to justices. However, strict standards must also apply to those serving in the judiciary and the type of contact and relations they are allowed to have with politicians.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala