Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed in a shootout by security forces in North Waziristan, the ISPR said on Sunday. It said the troops effectively engaged the terrorists and shot dead two terrorists and injured two others. In addition, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. During the intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas, 38, a resident of Khushab district, and Lance Naik Mairaj-ud-Din, 23, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan district, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom, it added. The ISPR said the sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.