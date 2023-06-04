Pakistan, Germany agree on cooperation in fields of film and culture

Islamabad : Pakistan and Germany have agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of film, art and culture.

The agreement came during a meeting of German Ambassador Alfred Grannas with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, according to a news release issued here on Friday. The two discussed a proposal for cooperation with the University of Babelsberg and the University of Television and Film Munich. Marriyum apprised the German ambassador about the Film and Culture Policy of the government of Pakistan and the incentives given under the policy. She said the government was desirous of showing the beauty, culture and civilization of Pakistan to the whole world through screen tourism.