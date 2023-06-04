Sindh police trainee officers visit Police Lines

LAHORE : Twenty-eight under training DSP officers of Sindh Police specialised training course visited Shaheed Ahmed Mubeen Police Lines, Manawan on Saturday.

CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze briefed them about City Traffic Police Lahore's working, infrastructure, public facilities and other projects. SP Zohaib Ranjha, SP Shahzad Khan, DSP Headquarters Nazia Baqir, DSP Licensing Bushra Abdul Ghani were also present in this briefing session.

Mustansar Feroze gave a detailed briefing about smart traffic management system, Rasta App, E-challaning and road safety, issues including licensing, monitoring and service infrastructure. He said that more than 7.4 million vehicles smooth flow in the city of Lahore is no less than a challenge. He said that delivery of police services, traffic education and enforcement are top priorities. City Traffic Police is equipped with modern facilities, providing the best service with limited resources is extremely tremendous, he added.

CTO Lahore further said that there was a clear reduction in accidents by enforcing traffic rules. Zero-tolerance against one-way reduced accidents by 90%, while the helmet campaign reduced head-injury accidents by 83%.

He further told the delegation that committees comprising transporters, social and business representatives have also been formed for possible solutions to traffic issues. Crackdown is being done to eliminate encroachments on a daily basis. He added that major causes of obstruction in traffic flow are encroachments, improper road infrastructure and excessive increase in the number of vehicles.

At the end of the briefing, CTO Lahore answered the various questions of the delegation. The delegation appreciated the measures taken for the convenience of the citizens and to keep the traffic flowing.