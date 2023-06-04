Inter Part 1 exams start tomorrow

LAHORE : In the series of Intermediate Part 2 First Annual Examination 2023, the papers of Punjabi, Arabic were held on the last day on Saturday. With this, the ongoing Intermediate Part 2 examinations in all the boards across Punjab have now ended.

The Intermediate Part 1 First Annual Examination will start across all the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) from June 5 with English paper will be taken on the first day. A BISE Lahore spokesperson said that 173,529 candidates will appear in Part 1 exams of Lahore Board.

During the exams, all the centres were closely monitored and as a result, 29 cases were registered in Lahore, eight in Gujranwala, six in Bahawalpur, four each in DG Khan and Faisalabad, three in Multan, two in Rawalpindi, one each in Sahiwal and Sargodha Board for using illegal means. In this way, 13 candidates were caught red-handed while taking the exam instead of others, who were referred to the police.

Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood has instructed chairmen of all the BISEs to closely monitor the examination centres during all the papers and submit reports on a daily basis.