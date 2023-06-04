Tax from defaulting vehicles collected

LAHORE : Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab M Ali continued his surprise visits on Saturday.

He checked the attendance of the staff and process of recovery at the blockades installed at various places. Director Excise M Asif was present at a blockade held on Liberty Chowk along with his staff and the due tax was being collected by stopping and locking the defaulting vehicles. Appreciating the dutifulness of the excise staff, DG M Ali awarded cash prizes to the Director Excise Lahore Region C M Asif, Motor Registering Authority M Nadeem, duty Inspectors and other staff. On this occasion, while talking to the media, he said that the action against unregistered and tax defaulter vehicles would continue with the same force.

He said the annual targets given by the government will be fulfilled. He urged the excise officers posted at the blockades to maintain courtesy and good manners with the vehicle owners.