NAB summons Bushra Bibi on June 7

The former first lady and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi. — TheNews/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has summoned Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, on June 7 (Wednesday) to record her statement as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case. The NAB’s combined investigation team (CIT) also summoned former prime minister Imran Khan on June 7.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi’s statement would be recorded as a witness. NAB, under the new law, is bound to tell a person whether he is being summoned as an accused or a witness to record the statement. Following the procedure, the NAB’s CIT has already recorded the statements of ministers of the previous government. NAB also asked for the records of all the donations received from Al-Qadir University and those who donated to the trust.

It may be mentioned here that last week NAB told an accountability court that the arrest of Bushra Bibi was not needed.

Sources said the CIT was not satisfied with Imran’s reply in his last appearance and instructed him to answer NAB’s questionnaire on June 7, which was handed to him in his last appearance.