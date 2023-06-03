Minister visits Sweet Homes

Islamabad: Federal minister for education and professional training Rana Tanveer Hussain visited the main offices of the Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) and praised the high-quality system sponsoring the welfare of orphan children. He was accompanied by Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik. The minister met patron of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamrad Khan and Sweet Home children. The minister announced Rs6 crore annual fund for the PSH.
Rawalpindi:‘Rise for Freedom - One Billion Rising Theme Song & Poster Competition,’ was organised under the...
Islamabad:Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust has expressed its willingness to introduce a course on waste...
Islamabad:Islamabad Developers Association organised a conference with the builders and developers of the capital to...
Rawalpindi:Punjab care taker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi performed foundation stone laying of the new building of...
Islamabad:Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Riina Kionka on Friday opened the second edition of the...
Islamabad: The employees of all the federal government hospitals, institutes, and departments including doctors,...