Minister visits Sweet Homes

Islamabad: Federal minister for education and professional training Rana Tanveer Hussain visited the main offices of the Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) and praised the high-quality system sponsoring the welfare of orphan children. He was accompanied by Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik. The minister met patron of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamrad Khan and Sweet Home children. The minister announced Rs6 crore annual fund for the PSH.