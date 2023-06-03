FJMU ranking among global varsities improves

LAHORE:Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) has achieved a prominent position among the top 800 to 1,000 universities globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking.According to a press release, this recognition not only places FJMU among the world's leading academic institutions but also positions it as the top-ranked medical university in Punjab and the third among all medical universities in Pakistan.

This recent achievement adds to FJMU's list of accolades, as it was previously ranked among the top 200 to 300 most innovative universities by the World University with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking. Notably, FJMU stands proud as one of only 10 Pakistani universities to earn a place in the WURI ranking. Furthermore, FJMU has obtained membership in two prestigious organisations, namely the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) and the Asia Pacific Quality Network (APQN), in the year 2023. These affiliations validate FJMU's commitment to global academic collaborations, fostering sustainable development, and ensuring educational quality benchmarks.

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal expressed profound delight at this remarkable achievement and appreciated the University Faculty, QEC Director Prof Dr Bilquis Shabbir and her team for their hard work and tireless efforts.

UVAS ranking improves

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings has ranked the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore among 401-600 universities of the world in its latest THE Impact Rankings 2023.

According to a press release, the UVAS attained second position among all public sector universities of the Punjab and 4th position among all public sector universities of Pakistan. THE world University rankings announced their 5th edition of THE Impact Rankings 2023 to recognise the universities across the world for their social and economic impact, based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Total 17 SDGs are used in evaluating the universities for this Impact Rankings.

Talking about the new ranking, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that this was another step forward of the UVAS to achieve excellence in delivering quality education and serving the society by achieving Sustainable Development Goals. He congratulated all the stakeholders, including faculty, staff, students, industries and livestock department on this achievement.