Winterland - first-ever indoor snow park launched

LAHORE:Winterland, the first-ever indoor snow park, has been officially launched here, bringing a unique and exhilarating experience to the city.The much-awaited event was a grand success, attended by esteemed personalities from the entertainment industry and various other fields. Their presence added an extra touch of prestige and excitement to the occasion.

Winterland is offering a one-of-a-kind destination for residents and visitors to escape the scorching summer heat or indulge in an extraordinary outing during any season. With its launch, it presents an opportunity for Lahorites to explore a world of winter magic right in their city.

In Winterland, guests embark on a captivating journey into a winter frost. Step into a realm where temperatures drop to a chilling -10 degrees Celsius and experience winters. All the celebrities who attended witnessed snow-covered landscapes and snow-based activities which offers a range of attractions designed to create lasting memories for individuals and families alike. Winterland had something for everyone. Providing a premier entertainment experience, and catering to the diverse interests and desires of its visitors, the snow filled adventure goes beyond it.