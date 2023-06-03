Most affected

I am writing to shed light on the detrimental effects of rising inflation on Pakistan’s lower-income groups. With each passing day, the cost of essential goods and services skyrockets, making it increasingly difficult for those already struggling to make ends meet.

The burden falls heavily on the shoulders of the lower-income segment, who face heightened financial hardships and limited access to basic necessities. Urgent measures should be taken to alleviate their suffering and mitigate the adverse consequences of this economic crisis.

Zohra Fatima

Lahore