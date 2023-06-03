Most affected

I am writing to shed light on the detrimental effects of rising inflation on Pakistan’s lower-income groups. With each passing day, the cost of essential goods and services skyrockets, making it increasingly difficult for those already struggling to make ends meet.
The burden falls heavily on the shoulders of the lower-income segment, who face heightened financial hardships and limited access to basic necessities. Urgent measures should be taken to alleviate their suffering and mitigate the adverse consequences of this economic crisis.
Zohra Fatima
Lahore
I am writing to highlight the growing disparities faced by students studying in government universities as compared to...
EVs are inevitable and gas guzzlers are going to go away eventually, but does Pakistan really have traction on this...
Making superior court justices’ personal information and conversations public and using them for political gains has...
The prevalence of psychological issues is increasing in our country. In this context, early detection of psychological...
Poverty reduction is the most important agenda for the least developed countries. In spite of modest-to-extensive...
Despite numerous advancements and changes witnessed in recent years, our society still clings tightly to traditional...