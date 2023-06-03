Rights activist Jibran Nasir returns home amid civil society’s protest

Prominent lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir returned home on Friday, almost 22 hours after he was picked up by armed men from Defence Housing Authority. The development came a day of protests and shortly after his wife registered a case against unknown persons for kidnapping her husband at gunpoint in DHA Phase V while the couple was returning home after having dinner late on Thursday night.Nasir’s wife Mansha Pasha registered the case under Section 365/34 at the Clifton Police Station, alleging that her husband was abducted by around 15 armed men for unknown reasons. She said the incident was immediately reported to Police Helpline Madadgar 15.

Police said they would record Nasir’s statement. “A case has been registered and the FIR says it all. An investigation is underway,” District South SSP Asad Raza told The News.

Earlier, Mansha Pasha had submitted an application at the Clifton Police Station in which she said: “I was returning from dinner with my husband in our personal car when a white-coloured Toyota Vigo intercepted and hit our car from the front left side and forced us to stop on 26th Street, Defence Phase V. Another vehicle – Silver Corolla -- blocked our vehicle from behind and as such we were surrounded. Some 15 people along with weapons came out from the said vehicles in civil clothes and forced my husband to get out of the car, manhandling him towards the subject vehicle. They then abducted him and took him away and his whereabouts are unknown till now. In light of the abovementioned situation, I have no other recourse than to approach your office for registration of my complaint for my missing husband. I would be thankful if an immediate action is taken for his swift release. Furthermore, action in accordance with law must be taken against those who abducted my husband.”

Hours after the news of his return, Nasir said he had returned home safely due to the efforts of journalists, lawyers, bar councils, civil society and politicians. Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his concern over the disappearance of Jibran Nasir. A spokesman for the CM said Shah had asked the provincial police chief to submit a report and ensure the recovery of the missing lawyer at the earliest.

Protest

Human rights activists, journalists, lawyers and people from different walks of life held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Friday against the abduction of rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir who was whisked away on Thursday night.He later returned home safely on Friday night. The protesters chanted slogans for civil liberties. They also held placards and banners inscribed with the demand for releasing Nasir.Civil rights activist and classical dancer Sheema Kermani addressing the protest and said that forced abduction was not something tolerable in a democratic system. “Such acts are seen in fascist states,” she said, adding that they could see how Pakistan was also turning into a fascist state.

Pastor Ghazala Rafique said such treatment of Nasir was a slap on the face of Pakistani society. She said Nasir had always stood against the state’s oppression in the court of law. She lauded the rights activist for siding with the truth and speaking for the protection of women. “We condemn this abduction of Jibran,” she said, adding that those who had picked him up wanted to curb the freedom of speech in the country.Nasir’s cousin Talha Rehman said the rights activist was abducted around 11pm in front of his wife after which the police helpline 15 was approached, but the Clifton SHO stated that the 15 helpline never informed the police station.

SBC slams abduction

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) on Friday also condemned the abduction of Nasir. SBC Vice Chairman Azhar Hussain Abbasi and other members adopted a resolution against the abduction of the rights activist. They said outspoken views of the advocate always reflected his sincerity with Pakistan. They said the SBC and bar associations throughout the province had regularly been receiving a number of complaints about people being abducted by unidentified persons. They said the bar council stood for the protection of the life and liberty of advocates and every citizen.

The SBC called upon the federal and provincial governments, especially the prime minister, to ensure safe return of the advocate. It also asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take a suo moto notice of the matter.