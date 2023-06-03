NourishMaa campaign launched to promote maternal nutrition

LAHORE: Nutrition International has joined hands with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) and Punjab Health Department to launch a campaign – NourishMaa. According to a press release issued on Friday, this collaborative effort aims to promote maternal nutrition in the province by enhancing the knowledge and skills of healthcare providers and frontline health workers in two selected districts of Punjab.

“Maternal malnutrition's impact extends across generations, making it crucial for Pakistan to urgently address this issue," emphasised Punjab Health DG Dr Ilyas. He praised the NourishMaa Campaign for its collaborative efforts, forming valuable partnerships with the Department of Health and professional medical associations to reach public and private healthcare providers.

The latest National Nutrition Survey 2018 indicated that the macronutrient and micronutrient deficiencies are alarming amongst women of reproductive age (WRA, 15-49 years). 14.4% are underweight while 24% are overweight. There is a very high prevalence of anemia (42%) in this age group. Similarly, the nutritional status of adolescent girls (10-19 years) is also worrisome.

The survey highlighted more than 55% women suffered from anemia. The high rate of malnutrition among WRA as well as adolescent girls, combined with underlying complications emerging from early marriages, closely spaced pregnancies, and maternal malnutrition aggravate a vicious cycle of high morbidity and mortality, leading to adverse maternal and child health outcomes.

The NourishMaa campaign initiated to complement the Pakistan Maternal Nutrition Strategy 2022-27, aims to help address these issues by leveraging the critical role of HCPs and FHWs. The NourishMaa Campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of maternal nutrition and enhance the capacities of health workers, key opinion leaders and other stakeholders to advance maternal nutrition interventions in Pakistan.