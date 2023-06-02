Powerless LG reps to stage protest on June 13

PESHAWAR: Local government representatives across the province have announced to stage a protest rally outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on June 13.An emergency meeting of the elected representatives was held at the City Council Hall here on Thursday, which was attended by Mayors of Mardan, Charsadda, Battagram and Peshawar besides tehsils chairmen of several districts.

The representatives discussed issues relating to empowering the local governments, release of funds, establishment of offices, vehicles and other matters.Mayor Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar Zubair Ali said that he had been utilizing every avenue for empowerment of the local governments. He said that the previous provincial government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, after losing the local government elections in several districts, changed the rules and deprived the representatives of their powers.

He said that the PTI had ruled the province for 13 years but did not bring any change in the province. He termed the change in the rules of local government a dishonest act, which jeopardised the local government system.

He said the elected representatives of the local government called off a protest on the assurance of the former chief minister of the PTI but he backtracked on his promises and did not return the powers to the local governments.

He said that they would present a charter of demands to the government for addressing all the issues of the local government representatives. He said that had he been consulted before the meeting, he would have invited the governor and minister for local government to attend the meeting. He said that a committee would be constituted, which would include elected members representing all political parties to devise future lines of action.