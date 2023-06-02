MoU signed for tourism promotion

Islamabad:A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to underscore the commitment to sustainable tourism and eco-friendly practices in the construction and operation of properties.

The signing ceremony, held at Islamabad Serena Hotel, marks a milestone in Serena Hotels' pursuit of environmental stewardship. AKAH, a global leader in resilient and sustainable habitat solutions, will provide technical expertise to ensure that the new hotels are designed and built according to the international standards of energy efficiency and resource conservation.The hospitality group, Serena Hotels, has entered into a collaboration with the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) to achieve IFC EDGE Building Certification for its upcoming hotels, Hunza Serena Hotel and Sost Serena Hotel. During the signing ceremony, representatives from Serena Hotels and AKAH expressed their shared vision of environmentally responsible and climate resilient structures. They emphasised the role of sustainable tourism in preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the regions where the hotels are located.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, South and Central Asia, spoke about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat in our pursuit of IFC EDGE Certification for our new hotels. Sustainability lies at the heart of Serena Hotels' ethos, and this collaboration will enhance our commitment to responsible tourism. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in green building practices and providing our guests with an unforgettable and environmentally conscious stay."

Nusrat Nasab, CEO of AKAH Pakistan, emphasised the importance of environmentally responsible hotel industries in promoting eco-friendly sustainable tourism and employment opportunities in the region.