Most miners in Pakistan come from underprivileged backgrounds and are forced to work in the most hazardous conditions imaginable only to be paid a pittance. They are victims of our floundering economy that gives the lower-income groups no choice but to put their lives on the line every day in order to survive.
The government should help all those involved in manual labour by implementing better health and safety standards and fairer compensations practices. I hope that our miners and all other labourers are treated in a more equitable and humane manner in future.
Danial Tanvir
Islamabad
