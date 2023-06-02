Punjab IGP lauds Sindh police

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Usman Anwar has said bravery, response, ownership, teamwork and struggle are the hallmarks of the Sindh Police. He expressed these views while addressing the deputy superintendents Sindh Police who came on a study visit to the Central Police Office on Thursday. Under the leadership of DIG Nauman Siddiqui, 33 officers including three women were in the delegation.

The IGP said the Mera Phool Programme for the best treatment of special children of police employees was going on successfully while vaccination projects were being completed rapidly after the health screening of policemen.

He said the Punjab Police achieved significant successes by wiping out dacoits and organized gangs in dangerous Kutch areas. He briefed the delegation about modern IT applications and working system of the Punjab Police for anti-crime endeavours and service delivery.

The delegation was told about 1787 complaint system, service and protection centres, training measures on modern lines of constabulary.