Asad Umar says he is not part of Fawad’s venture

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar on Thursday extended interim bail to PTI leader Asad Umar until June 13 in the Askari Tower attack and arson case.Advocate Mudassar argued before the court that the police had nominated Asad Umar in the Gulberg police station FIR.

The counsel said that on May 9, his client was in Islamabad and was not linked in any way with the case.The court, after hearing the counsel, extended the interim bail of Asad by June 13.Asad Umar, after the hearing, while talking to the media, said that only Fawad Chaudhry can tell what he (Fawad) is doing. He clarified that he is not part of what Fawad is doing.