UAE envoy calls on Dar

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, held a meeting with Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday.During the meeting, they reiterated to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.
The meeting was significant in the wake of next fiscal budget and the UAE’s financial support for Pakistan. Senator Ishaq Dar acknowledged that the UAE had been a great partner of Pakistan in various fields, including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade. The UAE envoy expressed his country’s interest in expanding investment in Pakistan. Finance Minister Dar welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE in Pakistan and assured of complete support in this regard.
KOT ADDU: Six people were killed and two injured in an explosion in a house in Daira Din Panah, Kot Addu, about 80...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday showed its dismay for not producing PTI activist Khadijah Shah after the...
LAHORE: A Pakistani business tycoon has announced to develop a housing society for the families of martyred who served...
ISLAMABAD: The country’s largest cellular service provider has introduced a new fee of Rs5 on all transactions made...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue stated on Thursday that despite all odds, the FBR made a net collection of...
Angad Bar Singh spearheaded his team's success by scoring a goal in the 13th minute, giving India an early lead