UAE envoy calls on Dar

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, held a meeting with Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday.During the meeting, they reiterated to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting was significant in the wake of next fiscal budget and the UAE’s financial support for Pakistan. Senator Ishaq Dar acknowledged that the UAE had been a great partner of Pakistan in various fields, including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade. The UAE envoy expressed his country’s interest in expanding investment in Pakistan. Finance Minister Dar welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE in Pakistan and assured of complete support in this regard.