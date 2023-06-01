ICT contest held

Islamabad:Students from Pakistan won the second and third prizes in the Network Track and third prizes in the Innovation Track at the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Competition Global Final concluded.

Before the final, more than 120,000 students from more than 2,000 universities in 74 countries and regions around the world took part in the ICT competition, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. The winner of the second prize in the Network Track comprised of Muhammad Faeez, Asad Anwer and Faheem Yar Khuhawar from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro and Maryam Fareed from Lahore College for Women University, while the team made of Fatima Shafique from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Eman Yaqoob from Lahore College for Women University, Umar Raza from FAST-NU, Islamabad and Muhammad Zubair from University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore bagged the third prize in the same category, among other teams globally.

Additionally, both team glam from Pakistan comprising Hasan Ali Khattak, Moaaz Tameer and Sidra Farooqui and Team Quran Ustads comprising Minhal Zafar, Hyder Ali, Muhammad Shaheer and Noor-ul-Ain from FAST - National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad won the third prize in the Innovation Track, among other teams globally.