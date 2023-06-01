ICC delegation briefed on security for Asia Cup

LAHORE:A security delegation of International Cricket Council (ICC) along with the representatives of Pakistan Cricket Board visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters at Qurban Lines here on Wednesday to overview and assess the security arrangements for upcoming Asia Cup this year.

The ICC delegation was comprised of Chairman, ICC, Greg Barclay, Chief Executive Geoff Allardice and PCB officials. The PSCA chief operating officer gave a detailed briefing on the security arrangements by the authority outside and inside the Gaddafi Stadium, airport, hotel, and on parking routes with the use of 4G/LTE technologies. The delegation was briefed about the deployment of the police force and the support of law enforcement agencies on the fool-proof security.

The delegation also received a detailed security briefing about surveillance footages of the security arrangement made for the PSL matches, Australia, Sri Lankan and Bangladesh matches held in Lahore was also shown. The security delegation was impressed by the monitoring with the help of cameras and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements by PSCA. During their visit, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice also monitored routes through cameras installed throughout the city. ICC chairman expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements. The visit concluded with the presentation of a souvenir to the delegation from the PSCA.