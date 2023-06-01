Free medical camp held in Lower SW

WANA: A free medical camp was organised at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Khan Kot in Lower South Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

The camp was held on the instruction of IGFC-South Maj Gen Haroon Hameed on the demand of local people. Around 300 people including men and women were treated at the camp.The area residents appreciated the efforts of the FC South for arranging the medical camp and thanked IGFC-South for the restoration of the Khan Kot BHU.The tribal elders said that the army and FC not only performed security duties but also played their role in provision of health facilities in the area.