More than games

The popularity of esports has surged globally, yet in Pakistan, it has not been given the same level of importance. Nevertheless, Pakistan has witnessed a notable increase in the number of esports gamers and enthusiasts. esports offers significant benefits that should not be overlooked, such as enhancing individuals’ problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills. Additionally, esports has the potential to stimulate economic growth, considering that it’s a global billion-dollar industry.

Pakistan should seize this opportunity by promoting esports, and supporting esports players. This can be achieved by establishing dedicated esports arenas for practice and competition, organizing local and national tournaments to foster healthy competition and showcase local talent and promoting gaming as a viable career choice for young individuals. The potential of esports is immense, and Pakistan should embrace this industry to provide our youth with new opportunities for growth and success.

Muhammad Hassan Raza

Karachi