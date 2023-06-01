Reflection time

Without realizing the consequences, Imran Khan drove himself and the PTI into a head-on collision with the most powerful pillar of the country. Now, the party appears to have imploded, doing more damage to itself than any of its targets. It is not unlikely that the PTI chairman may soon find himself in jail, where he will have ample time to think about where it all went wrong and what he must do differently if given another opportunity.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
