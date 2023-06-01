29 out of 46 PTI women released on bail so far: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Amir Mir said on Wednesday that 46 women had been arrested across Punjab over their alleged involvement in May 9 incidents, and 29 of them had been released on bail so far. In a tweet, he said a total 300 PTI women were found involved in the May 9 incidents, and only 17 were in jails now for the identification parade. He said that relatives of the women still in jails could not meet them according to the law till completion of the identification process. He said the laws was applicable to all citizens irrespective of their gender.

The caretaker minister promised that no one would be abused and no one would be given any concession. Amir said the procedure of identification parade of the arrested accused was also given in the law. According to which the accused was not allowed to see the witness or anyone else before conduct of the identification parade. He said a so-called political party was exaggerating the number of arrested women just for point scoring.