Proceedings against SC judge in SJC begin

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Wednesday initiated proceedings against Supreme Court judge, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, over allegations of misconduct and other complaints. According to the media reports, Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial is the SJC head, and he had forwarded the complaints against Justice Mazahar Naqvi to the senior member of the Supreme Judicial Council for verification.
The Council comprises Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, chief justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali Muhammad Sheikh and chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti. CJP Umer Ata Bandial sent the matter to the senior member of the SJC for confirmation of the filed references against the said judge by the Pakistan Bar Council and others.
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women...
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Zubaida Jalal, who was part of the cabinet during the PTI’s government and...
ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority has made Quetta International Airport operational for commercial and cargo flights...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to declare as a whole ultra vires to the...
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of special parliamentary committee on audio leaks, while ignoring the Islamabad High Court ...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Nations Wednesday celebrated 75 years of UN peacekeeping at a time when the former...