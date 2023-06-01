Proceedings against SC judge in SJC begin

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Wednesday initiated proceedings against Supreme Court judge, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, over allegations of misconduct and other complaints. According to the media reports, Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial is the SJC head, and he had forwarded the complaints against Justice Mazahar Naqvi to the senior member of the Supreme Judicial Council for verification.

The Council comprises Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, chief justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali Muhammad Sheikh and chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti. CJP Umer Ata Bandial sent the matter to the senior member of the SJC for confirmation of the filed references against the said judge by the Pakistan Bar Council and others.