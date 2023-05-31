Imran submits surety bonds in four cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted surety bonds in four cases registered against him. The PTI chairman submitted three surety bonds at the Anti-Terrorism Court in cases related to the attack on Lahore corps commander’s house. The three bonds worth Rs100,000, which were submitted to the ATC on behalf of Advocate Habib, were approved by ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar.

The anti-terrorism court had already approved Khan’s pre-arrest bail on May 19 in the three cases, one of which pertains to the attack on the corps commander’s house in Lahore till June 2. After ATC, for the fourth case, Khan went to the LHC for submitting surety bonds. The case pertains to the distortion and hiding of evidence about the alleged murder of a PTI worker Zille Shah.