Brother kills sister ‘for honour’

SUKKUR: A brother shot dead his sister in Khairpur under the shabby tradition of Karo Kari (honour killing). In Mahamood Channa, Khairpur, accused Masood Channa shot dead his 21-year-old sister Mst Azra w/o Imran Channa over illicit relations. The accused surrendered to police with a pistol and confessed his crime over Karo Kari.