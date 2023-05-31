Two-year-old videos of women prisoners being spread: Punjab CM

LAHORE: A delegation led by President All Pakistan Newspapers Society Naz Aafreen paid a visit to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed issues regarding the newspaper industry. Naqvi assured solving the problems of the newspaper industry. He said that by showing 2-year-old videos about ill-treatment of women prisoners in jails, a nefarious propaganda was being churned up. He said 11 women involved in attacks on military installations were in jail on the judicial remand. A total of 32 women were arrested across Punjab with regard to May 9 incidents, out of which 21 were released. The women were kept in jails as per the jail manual. Some 500 women were wanted in May 9 incidents, but the government practiced restraint. Instructions have been given to not arrest anyone innocent.

Naqvi said that along with an attack on the Jinnah House, a dangerous plan was hatched to burn a valuable aircraft outside Mianwali Air Base. The attackers brought weapons concealed in trolleys filled with straw. He said the attack on the Jinnah House was pre-planned, adding that good news would come soon regarding improvement in the economic situation. He said: “I have issued instructions for early payment of dues to newspapers.

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir said the system of advertisements in newspapers was being digitized, through which payments could be made in the shortest possible time. Provincial Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik said the payment of dues had started.

During the meeting, prayers were offered for the late APNS member Mumtaz Ahmed Tahir and tributes were paid to his journalistic services. It was agreed to continue advertisements in the magazines and journals of deceased APNS members.

Sarmad Ali, Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Munir Gilani, Shahab Zuberi, Sajjad Bukhari, Waqaruddin, Imtanan Shahid, Humayun Tariq, Humayun Gulzar, Mohsin Bilal, Mohsin Syal, Fauzia Shaheen, Bilal Mehmood, Younis Mehr, Mumtaz Phaphuto, Faisal Shahjahan, Mumtaz Javed, Maher Shamsi, Owais Khushnood and Irfan Athar attended the meeting.

The information secretary and the DGPR were also present.