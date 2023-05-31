JICA, secretary discuss low-cost housing

Islamabad: Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Yasumitsu Kinoshita called on Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani here on Tuesday.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors were discussed especially low-cost housing and implementation of MoU between two countries, says a press release.

During the course of meeting, both sides discussed the importance of sustainability in housing projects and identified potential areas for future collaboration. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani highlighted the importance of affordable and sustainable housing for low income families and communities, as well as the need for innovative approaches to address challenges such as land availability and financing.

Secretary housing said that Japan has been successful in building earthquake-proof structures and implementing rigorous building codes and standards to prevent damage and loss of life during seismic events and stressed on implementing similar measures in Pakistan. He also emphasised that innovative engineering solutions are necessary to minimise the destruction caused by earthquakes, and the Japan needs to cooperate with Pakistani government to develop new technologies and building codes that can withstand the force of natural disasters.