CM orders crackdown on fake pesticide trade

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday presided over a meeting at his office to assess the measures taken to enhance cotton cultivation and production. He ordered a crackdown on counterfeit pesticides trade across the province, instructing the police and line departments to take strict action against those involved in the production and sale of spurious pesticides. He emphasised the need to protect farmers from exploitation.

During the meeting, it was agreed to provide cotton growers with pesticides at subsidised rates through Punjab Bank's ‘Shandaar Cotton Programme,’ facilitating easy loans for the cultivators. Additionally, the meeting revealed the initiation of an agriculture internship programme to manage cotton crops and the upcoming launch of the Cotton Crop Management Advisory Service, led by young agriculture graduates. Furthermore, an international cotton conference is scheduled to be held in Multan.

The attendees were briefed by Commissioner Bahawalpur, who informed them that record-breaking cotton cultivation was accomplished in an area spanning 208,400-acre in Bahawalpur. The CM and his team were lauded by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for their endeavours in achieving higher cotton cultivation across a larger area compared to the previous year. Experts expressed their views, underscoring the significance of using DAP, phosphorus, and urea fertilizer for optimal crop growth. Secretaries of agriculture, irrigation and finance departments, APTMA's Fawad Mukhtar, and Anwar Ghani, commissioner Lahore, PITB chairman and agriculture department representatives attended the meeting.

In addition, Commissioners from Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, along with the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, participated in the session via a video link.

Punjab wants to benefit from Australia in various fields

Australian High Commissioner calls on caretaker CM Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr Neil Hawkins called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here at the Chief Minister's Office Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, including cooperation in the fields of health, livestock, dairy development and police.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan and Australia have excellent friendly relations. He also said that Australia's support for livestock and dairy development and police training would be welcomed. He stated that Australia has a lot of expertise in livestock and dairy development, and the Punjab government intended to benefit from the Australian model in these fields.

Australian diplomat ensured his support to promote cooperation in various fields with the Punjab government. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Punjab Investment Board CEO and related officials were also present on the occasion.