Beyond the book

Similar to how medical students get to practice what they learn in class in labs and hospitals, we should aim to provide business students with similar opportunities. This can be done by starting entrepreneurial clubs in universities and giving students a stipend to start their own businesses.
We should engage our business students to directly contribute to the economy and give them more opportunities to try applying what they have learned in the real world.
Mushahid Latif
Islamabad
